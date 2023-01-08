Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.80 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $204.44 million and $23.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00011552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.27 or 0.07452551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,485,507 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.