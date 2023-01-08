Verge Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $432,256.98 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,937.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00449641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00933753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00117791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00601651 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00253506 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.