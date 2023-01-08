Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $13.15 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00077659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $230.37 million and $6.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00244011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

