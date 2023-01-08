Status Achieves Market Cap of $76.52 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Status has a market cap of $76.52 million and approximately $972,236.58 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234306 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01944451 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $953,959.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

