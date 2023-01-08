Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Hits $125.00 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and $125.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

