Sourceless (STR) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $161.65 million and approximately $0.12 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234306 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0076976 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

