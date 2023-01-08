Sapphire Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $1,376.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.27 or 0.07452551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

