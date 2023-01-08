Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $339.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

