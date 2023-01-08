Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,333 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.4% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.