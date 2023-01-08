Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

