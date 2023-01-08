Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.4% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Trading Up 2.5 %

SHOP stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $119.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.