Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,475 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61.

