Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 110,751 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Mueller Industries worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $60.45 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

