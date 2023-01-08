Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3,785.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 289,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 806,380 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,541,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 732,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

