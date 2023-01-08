Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 184,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.61% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

