Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.41 Million Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,615,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after buying an additional 170,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $58,359.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $58,359.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $195,881. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

