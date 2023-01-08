MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 799.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,853,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

