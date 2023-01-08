Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.74 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,973 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

