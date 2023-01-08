Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 55,622 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.84% of Everbridge worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $829,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

