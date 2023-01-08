Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.26 Million Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.28% of Intrepid Potash worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $409.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

