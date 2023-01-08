Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.53% of Hub Group worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hub Group by 2,279.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 78,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Hub Group Stock Up 4.8 %

HUBG opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

