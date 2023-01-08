Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 55,309 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,309 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

