Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $40.46 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

