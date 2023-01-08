Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 36,737 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of HAE opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

