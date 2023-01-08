Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.74 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,696 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.77% of CommScope worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.0% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

COMM stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

