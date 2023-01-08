JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $250.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.92. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

