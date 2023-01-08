FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.90). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19).

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $43,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $522,741.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,091 shares of company stock worth $261,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

