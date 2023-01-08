StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to “Buy”

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 78,889 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

