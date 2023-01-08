StockNews.com Downgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Hold

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

General Electric stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

