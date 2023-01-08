Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
Cousins Properties Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.27 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
