StockNews.com Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Strong-Buy

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.