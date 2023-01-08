Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.