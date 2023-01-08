StockNews.com Downgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Hold

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $233,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,670.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $185,972. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

