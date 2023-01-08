Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.5 %

SLB opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 189.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 908,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 594,967 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 104.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.