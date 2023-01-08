Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.6 %

LECO opened at $153.65 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.33.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.