HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.51 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

