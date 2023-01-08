Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAFRY. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Safran Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $32.58 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

See Also

