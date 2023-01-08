StockNews.com Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Hold

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

