Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,817,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

