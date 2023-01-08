National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.76) to GBX 1,150 ($13.86) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

NGG stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

