National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.76) to GBX 1,150 ($13.86) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.
NGG stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
