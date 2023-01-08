StockNews.com Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Buy

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.