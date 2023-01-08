StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
QTNT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $105.20.
In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
