StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Quotient Stock Up 2.7 %

QTNT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity at Quotient

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quotient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.