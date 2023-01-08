Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $21.00

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Stellantis Stock Performance
STLA stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92.
Institutional Trading of Stellantis
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
