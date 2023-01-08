Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $21.00

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

About Stellantis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

