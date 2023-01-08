Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
NLY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.