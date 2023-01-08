Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NLY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

