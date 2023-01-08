Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.8 %

CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.