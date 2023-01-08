StockNews.com Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $121.28 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.28.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $42,435,950 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.