CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
CoreCivic Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,886.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,886.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,952 shares of company stock worth $1,206,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
