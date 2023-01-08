The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

