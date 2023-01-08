StockNews.com Lowers LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

LSB Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LXU stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Insider Activity

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

