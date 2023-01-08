Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $22.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 139.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 281.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 422,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

